- Taking into account overseas territories, which country has the most time zones: the United States, Britain or France?
- What make and model of plane is Air Force One?
- What was the name of the fictional island where the TV series Father Ted was set?
- How did Whanganui farmer Walter Bolton make history in 1957?
- What is the term for a pen-shaped device used for precision navigating on touchscreens?
- In the Pacific islands, what is kilikiti?
- What 1975 album by Pink Floyd had a title that came from a phrase often used on postcards sent by people on holiday?
- What country has a national rugby league team nicknamed the Bravehearts?
- Which is NOT one of the four main islands of Japan: Honshu, Kyushu, Ishigaki or Hokkaido?
- Is a dirk used for stabbing, digging or weaving?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. France; 2. A Boeing 747; 3. Craggy Island; 4. He was the last person in New Zealand to be hanged; 5. Stylus; 6. A Pacific version of cricket; 7. Wish You Were Here; 8. Scotland; 9. Ishigaki; 10. Stabbing.