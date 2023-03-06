What make and model of plane is Air Force One? (Image: Getty)

Taking into account overseas territories, which country has the most time zones: the United States, Britain or France? What make and model of plane is Air Force One? What was the name of the fictional island where the TV series Father Ted was set? How did Whanganui farmer Walter Bolton make history in 1957? What is the term for a pen-shaped device used for precision navigating on touchscreens? In the Pacific islands, what is kilikiti? What 1975 album by Pink Floyd had a title that came from a phrase often used on postcards sent by people on holiday? What country has a national rugby league team nicknamed the Bravehearts? Which is NOT one of the four main islands of Japan: Honshu, Kyushu, Ishigaki or Hokkaido? Is a dirk used for stabbing, digging or weaving?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. France; 2. A Boeing 747; 3. Craggy Island; 4. He was the last person in New Zealand to be hanged; 5. Stylus; 6. A Pacific version of cricket; 7. Wish You Were Here; 8. Scotland; 9. Ishigaki; 10. Stabbing.