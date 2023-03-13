Which American state was the setting for a series of horror movies involving chainsaws? (Image: Getty)

What government department has the address No 1 The Terrace, Wellington? Which American state was the setting for a series of horror movies involving chainsaws? Baby, parlour and concert are types of what? In Edward Lear’s nonsense poem The Owl and the Pussycat, what colour was the boat? The Netflix action drama series Fauda is produced in what country? Which best describes a bibulous person: intensely religious, fond of alcohol or a keen reader? The religious teacher Siddhartha Gautama became better known by what name? According to a famous quotation by Oscar Wilde, what’s the only thing worse than being talked about? What country singer sang that he shot a man in Reno just to watch him die? What type of salad dressing took its name from an archipelago of 1864 islands in North America’s St Lawrence River?

ANSWERS: 1. The Treasury; 2. Texas; 3. Grand piano; 4. Pea-green; 5. Israel; 6. Fond of alcohol; 7. (The) Buddha; 8. Not being talked about; 9. Johnny Cash; 10. Thousand Island dressing.