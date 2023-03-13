- What government department has the address No 1 The Terrace, Wellington?
- Which American state was the setting for a series of horror movies involving chainsaws?
- Baby, parlour and concert are types of what?
- In Edward Lear’s nonsense poem The Owl and the Pussycat, what colour was the boat?
- The Netflix action drama series Fauda is produced in what country?
- Which best describes a bibulous person: intensely religious, fond of alcohol or a keen reader?
- The religious teacher Siddhartha Gautama became better known by what name?
- According to a famous quotation by Oscar Wilde, what’s the only thing worse than being talked about?
- What country singer sang that he shot a man in Reno just to watch him die?
- What type of salad dressing took its name from an archipelago of 1864 islands in North America’s St Lawrence River?
ANSWERS: 1. The Treasury; 2. Texas; 3. Grand piano; 4. Pea-green; 5. Israel; 6. Fond of alcohol; 7. (The) Buddha; 8. Not being talked about; 9. Johnny Cash; 10. Thousand Island dressing.