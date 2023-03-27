- What’s distinctive about a bristlecone pine tree, nicknamed Methuselah, that stands in the White Mountains of California?
- Baskin-Robbins is an American brand of what?
- The ancient land of Mesopotamia was mostly situated within which modern country: Iraq, Lebanon or Turkey?
- What style of hat has a Spanish name derived from a word meaning shade?
- What composer created operas featuring characters named Wotan, Freia and Siegfried?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning amusing can be altered to one meaning shaped liked a cone?
- Which European capital has historically been associated with the diamond trade?
- The cavapoochon is a mix of what dog breeds?
- Which Beatle wrote a book of nonsensical humour called A Spaniard in the Works?
- The New Zealander Essie Summers was a best-selling writer of what: recipe books, whodunits or romance novels?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. It’s thought to be the world’s oldest living tree; 2. Ice cream; 3. Iraq; 4. The sombrero; 5. Richard Wagner; 6. Comical/conical; 7. Amsterdam; 8. Cavalier King Charles spaniel, toy poodle and bichon frisé; 9. John Lennon; 10. Romance novels.