- What do the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Samoa and Italy have in common?
- What major American airport is known by the initials DFW?
- The ship SS Wairarapa was wrecked in 1894 with the loss of 121 lives after hitting rocks on what New Zealand island?
- What word can follow chinstrap, Adelie and emperor?
- Who played a detective named Virgil Tibbs in a ground-breaking American movie of 1967?
- What does the K stand for in K-pop?
- What 1960s All Black winger became a National MP, an Auckland city councillor and a TV cooking show host?
- In what sport would you hear the instruction, “Stand to your blocks”?
- The Australian blue heeler cattle dog is so named because it controls cattle by nipping at their heels – true or false?
- What famous sisters had a disreputable brother named Branwell?
ANSWERS: 1. They are women; 2. Dallas-Fort Worth; 3. Great Barrier Island; 4. Penguin; 5. Sidney Poitier (the movie was In the Heat of the Night); 6. Korean; 7. Grahame Thorne; 8. Wood chopping; 9. True; 10. The Bronte sisters.