What famous sisters had a disreputable brother named Branwell? (Image: Getty)

What do the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Samoa and Italy have in common? What major American airport is known by the initials DFW? The ship SS Wairarapa was wrecked in 1894 with the loss of 121 lives after hitting rocks on what New Zealand island? What word can follow chinstrap, Adelie and emperor? Who played a detective named Virgil Tibbs in a ground-breaking American movie of 1967? What does the K stand for in K-pop? What 1960s All Black winger became a National MP, an Auckland city councillor and a TV cooking show host? In what sport would you hear the instruction, “Stand to your blocks”? The Australian blue heeler cattle dog is so named because it controls cattle by nipping at their heels – true or false? What famous sisters had a disreputable brother named Branwell?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. They are women; 2. Dallas-Fort Worth; 3. Great Barrier Island; 4. Penguin; 5. Sidney Poitier (the movie was In the Heat of the Night); 6. Korean; 7. Grahame Thorne; 8. Wood chopping; 9. True; 10. The Bronte sisters.