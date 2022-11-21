- Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster, Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep were among the actresses considered for the two title roles in what 1991 movie?
- What is the first name of president Joe Biden’s controversial second son?
- What internationally famous New Zealand brand was launched at a Waikato dairy factory in 1886?
- On what Auckland street would you find the historic St Kevin’s Arcade?
- What later-famous teammate played netball alongside New Zealand athlete Eliza McCartney?
- Chang, Tsingtao and Singha are brands of what?
- Former NZ Olympic Games horsewoman Judith Pottinger is better known by what nickname?
- The London neighbourhood of Hatton Garden is a centre of what trade?
- What was the first name of the title character in the Bourne movies starring Matt Damon?
- What would you do with a hassock: kneel on it, wear it or cook it?
ANSWERS: 1. Thelma and Louise; 2. Hunter; 3. Anchor butter; 4. Karangahape Road; 5. Lorde; 6. Beer; 7. Tinks; 8. The diamond trade; 9. Jason; 10. Kneel on it.