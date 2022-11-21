What was the first name of the title character in the Bourne movies starring Matt Damon? (Image: Getty)

Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster, Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep were among the actresses considered for the two title roles in what 1991 movie? What is the first name of president Joe Biden’s controversial second son? What internationally famous New Zealand brand was launched at a Waikato dairy factory in 1886? On what Auckland street would you find the historic St Kevin’s Arcade? What later-famous teammate played netball alongside New Zealand athlete Eliza McCartney? Chang, Tsingtao and Singha are brands of what? Former NZ Olympic Games horsewoman Judith Pottinger is better known by what nickname? The London neighbourhood of Hatton Garden is a centre of what trade? What was the first name of the title character in the Bourne movies starring Matt Damon? What would you do with a hassock: kneel on it, wear it or cook it?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Thelma and Louise; 2. Hunter; 3. Anchor butter; 4. Karangahape Road; 5. Lorde; 6. Beer; 7. Tinks; 8. The diamond trade; 9. Jason; 10. Kneel on it.