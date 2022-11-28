- What British TV drama series took its title from the style of cap worn by members of a Birmingham criminal gang?
- In the accounting term Ebitda, what does the letter D stand for?
- ‘Beautiful’ is a stage musical about the life of which female singer-songwriter?
- What British celebrity cook has a father who was Chancellor of the Exchequer?
- Americans call them travel trailers. What is the New Zealand term?
- Which rugby team is the current holder of the Ranfurly Shield: Wellington, Waikato or Hawke’s Bay?
- The names Grant Burge, Wolf Blass and Peter Lehmann are associated with what Australian industry?
- Dali, Fu Manchu, pencil and toothbrush are styles of what?
- What was the name of the nerve agent used to poison opponents of the Putin government, including former Russian army officer Sergei Skripal and opposition politician Alexei Navalny?
- Sam Stubbs is a frequent media commentator on what New Zealand industry?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Peaky Blinders; 2. Depreciation; 3. Carole King; 4. Nigella Lawson; 5. Caravans; 6. Wellington; 7. Wine; 8. Moustache; 9. Novichok; 10. Banking and investments.