What British TV drama series took its title from the style of cap worn by members of a Birmingham criminal gang? In the accounting term Ebitda, what does the letter D stand for? ‘Beautiful’ is a stage musical about the life of which female singer-songwriter? What British celebrity cook has a father who was Chancellor of the Exchequer? Americans call them travel trailers. What is the New Zealand term? Which rugby team is the current holder of the Ranfurly Shield: Wellington, Waikato or Hawke’s Bay? The names Grant Burge, Wolf Blass and Peter Lehmann are associated with what Australian industry? Dali, Fu Manchu, pencil and toothbrush are styles of what? What was the name of the nerve agent used to poison opponents of the Putin government, including former Russian army officer Sergei Skripal and opposition politician Alexei Navalny? Sam Stubbs is a frequent media commentator on what New Zealand industry?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Peaky Blinders; 2. Depreciation; 3. Carole King; 4. Nigella Lawson; 5. Caravans; 6. Wellington; 7. Wine; 8. Moustache; 9. Novichok; 10. Banking and investments.