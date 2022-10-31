  1. Who wrote the short story The Canterville Ghost: Agatha Christie, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle or Oscar Wilde?
  2. In a case of regicide, who is the victim?
  3. Complete the title of a 2007 movie starring Tommy Lee Jones and Javier Bardem: No Country for …
  4. What is unusual about a polyamorous person?
  5. Is Fugazi a rock band, a Japanese dish or a Middle Eastern style of pottery?
  6. The classical musician Mstislav Rostropovich played which instrument?
  7. Which 20th-century New Zealand prime minister went on to become Governor-General?
  8. What did the NZ company Solid Energy sell?
  9. Romeo Bragato was an influential figure in the development of which NZ industry?
  10. What sport would you watch at Wingatui?


Please scroll down for the answers:  

ANSWERS: 1. Oscar Wilde; 2. A king; 3. Old Men; 4. He or she has several intimate relationships at the same time; 5. A rock band; 6. The cello; 7. Sir Keith Holyoake; 8. Coal; 9. The wine industry; 10. Horse racing.