- Who wrote the short story The Canterville Ghost: Agatha Christie, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle or Oscar Wilde?
- In a case of regicide, who is the victim?
- Complete the title of a 2007 movie starring Tommy Lee Jones and Javier Bardem: No Country for …
- What is unusual about a polyamorous person?
- Is Fugazi a rock band, a Japanese dish or a Middle Eastern style of pottery?
- The classical musician Mstislav Rostropovich played which instrument?
- Which 20th-century New Zealand prime minister went on to become Governor-General?
- What did the NZ company Solid Energy sell?
- Romeo Bragato was an influential figure in the development of which NZ industry?
- What sport would you watch at Wingatui?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Oscar Wilde; 2. A king; 3. Old Men; 4. He or she has several intimate relationships at the same time; 5. A rock band; 6. The cello; 7. Sir Keith Holyoake; 8. Coal; 9. The wine industry; 10. Horse racing.