  1. What is the name of the famous mobile fast-food outlet that has operated at night in downtown Auckland for more than 70 years?
  2. Chipotle is a common ingredient in which ethnic cuisine?
  3. What New Zealand celebrity is a co-owner of Sydney rugby league team the Rabbitohs?
  4. What do skydivers pull to deploy their parachutes?
  5. In which New Zealand town would you find Millbrook Resort and golf course?
  6. What is the English translation of the French word “encore”?
  7. In Japan, what is bushido: a code of behaviour, a traditional style of theatre or a martial art?
  8. Who’s the oldest: Diana Ross, Joni Mitchell or Cher?
  9. Austrian-born Wolfgang Puck owns an international chain of what: hairdressing salons, restaurants or holiday resorts?
  10. Oompa-Loompas were characters in what 1971 musical fantasy film?

 















ANSWERS: 1. The White Lady; 2. Mexican; 3. Russell Crowe; 4. A ripcord; 5. Arrowtown; 6. Again; 7. A code of behaviour; 8. Joni Mitchell; 9. Restaurants; 10. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.