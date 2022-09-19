- What is the name of the famous mobile fast-food outlet that has operated at night in downtown Auckland for more than 70 years?
- Chipotle is a common ingredient in which ethnic cuisine?
- What New Zealand celebrity is a co-owner of Sydney rugby league team the Rabbitohs?
- What do skydivers pull to deploy their parachutes?
- In which New Zealand town would you find Millbrook Resort and golf course?
- What is the English translation of the French word “encore”?
- In Japan, what is bushido: a code of behaviour, a traditional style of theatre or a martial art?
- Who’s the oldest: Diana Ross, Joni Mitchell or Cher?
- Austrian-born Wolfgang Puck owns an international chain of what: hairdressing salons, restaurants or holiday resorts?
- Oompa-Loompas were characters in what 1971 musical fantasy film?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The White Lady; 2. Mexican; 3. Russell Crowe; 4. A ripcord; 5. Arrowtown; 6. Again; 7. A code of behaviour; 8. Joni Mitchell; 9. Restaurants; 10. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.