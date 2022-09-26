  1. How did Japanese army officer soldier Hiroo Onoda become world-famous in 1974?
  2. What is the more common term for precipitation?
  3. Sight-reading is a skill used in which field: maritime navigation, music or the theatre?
  4. Peter Beck is the CEO of what high-profile New Zealand company?
  5. What provincial city has the Maori name Whakatu?
  6. What did the films Crimson Tide, Das Boot, Kursk and The Hunt for Red October have in common?
  7. What are the colours on the Italian flag?
  8. The Chatham Islands fall within which electorate: Rongotai, Banks Peninsula or East Coast?
  9. Does a pollock have fins, leaves or feathers?
  10. Who ranks highest in the British line of succession: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Princess Charlotte of Wales?

 













ANSWERS: 1. He surrendered 29 years after the Second World War ended; 2. Rainfall; 3. Music; 4. Rocket Lab; 5. Nelson; 6. Submarines; 7. Green, white and red; 8. Rongotai; 9. Fins; 10. Princess Charlotte.