- How did Japanese army officer soldier Hiroo Onoda become world-famous in 1974?
- What is the more common term for precipitation?
- Sight-reading is a skill used in which field: maritime navigation, music or the theatre?
- Peter Beck is the CEO of what high-profile New Zealand company?
- What provincial city has the Maori name Whakatu?
- What did the films Crimson Tide, Das Boot, Kursk and The Hunt for Red October have in common?
- What are the colours on the Italian flag?
- The Chatham Islands fall within which electorate: Rongotai, Banks Peninsula or East Coast?
- Does a pollock have fins, leaves or feathers?
- Who ranks highest in the British line of succession: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Princess Charlotte of Wales?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. He surrendered 29 years after the Second World War ended; 2. Rainfall; 3. Music; 4. Rocket Lab; 5. Nelson; 6. Submarines; 7. Green, white and red; 8. Rongotai; 9. Fins; 10. Princess Charlotte.