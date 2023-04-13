- What non-alcoholic beverage was marketed in the 1980s as the drink you have when you’re not having a drink?
- Moreton Island lies off the coast of which Australian city?
- Sanskrit is the sacred language of which religion: Judaism, Hinduism or Islam?
- ‘Death and the Divas’, ‘The Ghosts of Causton Abbey’ and ‘The Killings at Badger’s Drift’ were episodes of what long-running British crime series?
- Peasgood’s nonsuch is a variety of what?
- What national agricultural services company traces its origins to the stock and station agencies Pyne Gould Guinness and Wright Stephenson?
- Hydrophobia, or fear of water, is a symptom of what animal-borne disease?
- When it was completed in 1889, what was the tallest man-made structure in the world?
- What American celebrity chef, TV presenter and writer died by suicide in 2018?
- The Afghanistan War was the longest war in American military history – true or false?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Claytons; 2. Brisbane; 3. Hinduism; 4. ‘Midsomer Murders’; 5. Apple; 6. PGG Wrightson; 7. Rabies; 8. The Eiffel Tower; 9. Anthony Bourdain; 10. True.