  1. What non-alcoholic beverage was marketed in the 1980s as the drink you have when you’re not having a drink?
  2. Moreton Island lies off the coast of which Australian city?
  3. Sanskrit is the sacred language of which religion: Judaism, Hinduism or Islam?
  4. ‘Death and the Divas’, ‘The Ghosts of Causton Abbey’ and ‘The Killings at Badger’s Drift’ were episodes of what long-running British crime series?
  5. Peasgood’s nonsuch is a variety of what?
  6. What national agricultural services company traces its origins to the stock and station agencies Pyne Gould Guinness and Wright Stephenson?
  7. Hydrophobia, or fear of water, is a symptom of what animal-borne disease?
  8. When it was completed in 1889, what was the tallest man-made structure in the world?
  9. What American celebrity chef, TV presenter and writer died by suicide in 2018?
  10. The Afghanistan War was the longest war in American military history – true or false?

 









Please scroll down for the answers:


































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Claytons; 2. Brisbane; 3. Hinduism; 4. ‘Midsomer Murders’; 5. Apple; 6. PGG Wrightson; 7. Rabies; 8. The Eiffel Tower; 9. Anthony Bourdain; 10. True.