- What name is given to a young hare?
- What does a Geiger counter measure?
- What does the first letter stand for in AC/DC?
- In terms of land area, what was the largest empire of all time?
- What type of sweet did Mars and Murrie develop in 1941?
- Who wrote Our Mutual Friend?
- In which 1999 film does the main character quit his job at Media Monthly Magazine to start work at a fast food joint, Mr. Smiley's?
- How was pop star Priscilla Maria Veronica White better known?
- Who was the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon Men's Singles title?
- Whose last words were "Et tu, Brute"?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. A leveret; 2. Ionising radiation (Radioactivity); 3. Alternating; 4. The British Empire; 5. M&M's; 6. Charles Dickens; 7. American Beauty; 8. Cilla Black; 9. Boris Becker; 10. Julius Caesar.
