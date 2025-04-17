What does a Geiger counter measure? (Image: Getty)

What name is given to a young hare? What does a Geiger counter measure? What does the first letter stand for in AC/DC? In terms of land area, what was the largest empire of all time? What type of sweet did Mars and Murrie develop in 1941? Who wrote Our Mutual Friend? In which 1999 film does the main character quit his job at Media Monthly Magazine to start work at a fast food joint, Mr. Smiley's? How was pop star Priscilla Maria Veronica White better known? Who was the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon Men's Singles title? Whose last words were "Et tu, Brute"?













































Scroll down for the answers:





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. A leveret; 2. Ionising radiation (Radioactivity); 3. Alternating; 4. The British Empire; 5. M&M's; 6. Charles Dickens; 7. American Beauty; 8. Cilla Black; 9. Boris Becker; 10. Julius Caesar.

If you have any feedback regarding our new quiz, please send it to [email protected].