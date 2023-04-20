- What New Zealand town has streets named after characters from Shakespeare’s plays?
- Vexillology is the study of what: flags, stamps or coins?
- What two dog breeds originated in (and are named after) regions in eastern Canada?
- In London, what are the Garrick, the Aldwych and the Royal Court?
- What NZ band had a 1982 hit song that protested against French nuclear testing in the Pacific?
- In welding, oxygen is commonly combined with what gas?
- What does the American term po’boy refer to: a hairstyle, a sandwich or a style of sneaker?
- In which American city would you see the La Brea Tar Pits?
- In the Bourne films based on novels by Robert Ludlum, what psychological disorder does the title character suffer from?
- What tourist town is reached by a vehicle ferry from Opua?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Stratford; 2. Flags; 3. The Newfoundland and the Labrador; 4. Theatres; 5. Herbs; 6. Acetylene; 7. A sandwich; 8. Los Angeles; 9. Amnesia; 10. Russell.