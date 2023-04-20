In the Bourne films based on novels by Robert Ludlum (pictured), what psychological disorder does the title character suffer from? (Image: Getty)

What New Zealand town has streets named after characters from Shakespeare’s plays? Vexillology is the study of what: flags, stamps or coins? What two dog breeds originated in (and are named after) regions in eastern Canada? In London, what are the Garrick, the Aldwych and the Royal Court? What NZ band had a 1982 hit song that protested against French nuclear testing in the Pacific? In welding, oxygen is commonly combined with what gas? What does the American term po’boy refer to: a hairstyle, a sandwich or a style of sneaker? In which American city would you see the La Brea Tar Pits? In the Bourne films based on novels by Robert Ludlum, what psychological disorder does the title character suffer from? What tourist town is reached by a vehicle ferry from Opua?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Stratford; 2. Flags; 3. The Newfoundland and the Labrador; 4. Theatres; 5. Herbs; 6. Acetylene; 7. A sandwich; 8. Los Angeles; 9. Amnesia; 10. Russell.