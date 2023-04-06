  1. Yachtsman Peter Burling, rower Mahe Drysdale and recently appointed All Blacks coach Scott Robertson grew up in what city?
  2. Bovine spongiform encephalopathy is commonly known as what?
  3. Rust Never Sleeps was an acclaimed 1979 album by what singer and songwriter?
  4. What piece of furniture took its name from an empire that controlled large parts of Europe and Western Asia from the 14th to the 20th centuries?
  5. What cabinet minister is the MP for the East Coast electorate?
  6. What actress won an Academy Award for her portrayal of a rape victim in the 1988 film The Accused?
  7. What poet created Macavity the Mystery Cat?
  8. Ron DeSantis, a possible Republican candidate for the US presidency next year, is governor of what state?
  9. Prior to Germany’s reunification in 1990, what city was the country’s capital?
  10. In British political jargon, what term was applied to people who favoured leaving the European Union?












Please scroll down for the answers: 





















































































































ANSWERS: 1. Tauranga; 2. Mad cow disease; 3. Neil Young; 4. The ottoman; 5. Kiri Allan; 6. Jodie Foster; 7. T S Eliot; 8. Florida; 9. Bonn; 10. Brexiteers.