- Yachtsman Peter Burling, rower Mahe Drysdale and recently appointed All Blacks coach Scott Robertson grew up in what city?
- Bovine spongiform encephalopathy is commonly known as what?
- Rust Never Sleeps was an acclaimed 1979 album by what singer and songwriter?
- What piece of furniture took its name from an empire that controlled large parts of Europe and Western Asia from the 14th to the 20th centuries?
- What cabinet minister is the MP for the East Coast electorate?
- What actress won an Academy Award for her portrayal of a rape victim in the 1988 film The Accused?
- What poet created Macavity the Mystery Cat?
- Ron DeSantis, a possible Republican candidate for the US presidency next year, is governor of what state?
- Prior to Germany’s reunification in 1990, what city was the country’s capital?
- In British political jargon, what term was applied to people who favoured leaving the European Union?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Tauranga; 2. Mad cow disease; 3. Neil Young; 4. The ottoman; 5. Kiri Allan; 6. Jodie Foster; 7. T S Eliot; 8. Florida; 9. Bonn; 10. Brexiteers.