  1. Who wrote the 2016 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?
  2. On a map of the South Island, what word follows Dyers, Burke and Danseys?
  3. Who played the title role in the epic 1960 movie Spartacus?
  4. Jean Passepartout was the valet of the main character in what classic adventure novel?
  5. Who’s the oldest: Mick Jagger, Elton John or Rod Stewart?
  6. Which New Zealand celebrity cook and food writer once worked as a possum trapper?
  7. What opera by Puccini has a title that translates as The Bohemian?
  8. What coastal suburb of Auckland got its name from a fortification built there during the land wars of the 1860s?
  9. What meat is used in the Mexican dish known as carnitas?
  10. Father-and-son Canadian actors Eugene and Dan Levy play a fictional father and son in what TV comedy series?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:












































































































































ANSWERS: 1. J K Rowling; 2. Pass; 3. Kirk Douglas; 4. Around the World in Eighty Days; 5. Mick Jagger; 6. Annabel Langbein; 7. La Bohème; 8. Blockhouse Bay; 9. Pork; 10. Schitt’s Creek.