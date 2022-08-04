- Who wrote the 2016 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?
- On a map of the South Island, what word follows Dyers, Burke and Danseys?
- Who played the title role in the epic 1960 movie Spartacus?
- Jean Passepartout was the valet of the main character in what classic adventure novel?
- Who’s the oldest: Mick Jagger, Elton John or Rod Stewart?
- Which New Zealand celebrity cook and food writer once worked as a possum trapper?
- What opera by Puccini has a title that translates as The Bohemian?
- What coastal suburb of Auckland got its name from a fortification built there during the land wars of the 1860s?
- What meat is used in the Mexican dish known as carnitas?
- Father-and-son Canadian actors Eugene and Dan Levy play a fictional father and son in what TV comedy series?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. J K Rowling; 2. Pass; 3. Kirk Douglas; 4. Around the World in Eighty Days; 5. Mick Jagger; 6. Annabel Langbein; 7. La Bohème; 8. Blockhouse Bay; 9. Pork; 10. Schitt’s Creek.