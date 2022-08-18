- “Regrets, I’ve had a few” is a line from which song?
- The best-selling book The Boy from Gorge River, by Chris Long, is a story about growing up in which part of New Zealand?
- The Beltway is a road that circles what city?
- What car company has produced models called the Karmann-Ghia, the Westfalia and the Amarok?
- Which Beatle narrated the children’s TV series, Thomas and Friends?
- What 1980 movie and 2009 remake with the same title were set in the New York City High School of Performing Arts?
- What was the nationality of the composer Franz Liszt?
- Mt Hobson (Hirakimata), at 627 metres, is the highest point on which island: Waiheke, Great Barrier or Kapiti?
- Which singing voice is higher-pitched: contralto or soprano?
- Which tune is played in Exeloo automated public toilets throughout NZ: It’s a Small World, Pokarekare Ana or What the World Needs Now is Love?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. My Way; 2. The West Coast; 3. Washington DC: 4. Volkswagen; 5. Ringo Starr; 6. Fame; 7. Hungarian; 8. Great Barrier; 9. Soprano; 10. What the World Needs Now is Love.