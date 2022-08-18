  1. “Regrets, I’ve had a few” is a line from which song?
  2. The best-selling book The Boy from Gorge River, by Chris Long, is a story about growing up in which part of New Zealand?
  3. The Beltway is a road that circles what city?
  4. What car company has produced models called the Karmann-Ghia, the Westfalia and the Amarok?
  5. Which Beatle narrated the children’s TV series, Thomas and Friends?
  6. What 1980 movie and 2009 remake with the same title were set in the New York City High School of Performing Arts?
  7. What was the nationality of the composer Franz Liszt?
  8. Mt Hobson (Hirakimata), at 627 metres, is the highest point on which island: Waiheke, Great Barrier or Kapiti?
  9. Which singing voice is higher-pitched: contralto or soprano?
  10. Which tune is played in Exeloo automated public toilets throughout NZ: It’s a Small World, Pokarekare Ana or What the World Needs Now is Love?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:




































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. My Way; 2. The West Coast; 3. Washington DC: 4. Volkswagen; 5. Ringo Starr; 6. Fame; 7. Hungarian; 8. Great Barrier; 9. Soprano; 10. What the World Needs Now is Love.