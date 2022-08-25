- What actor plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager, in the movie Elvis?
- The South American capybara is the largest member of which animal family?
- In America, to go on the lam means what: to claim a welfare benefit, to escape from the law or to take advantage of someone’s generosity?
- Where in the body is the fibula: in the shoulder, the foot or the leg?
- The Korean-based multinational electronics firm previously known as Lucky-Goldstar changed its name to what?
- What word can precede moon, cheese and duck?
- The Haganah was a 20th-century paramilitary organisation that fought for the establishment of what country?
- Baroness James of Holland Park, who died in 2014, was better known by what name?
- After McDonald’s, which fast-food company has the most outlets worldwide: Starbucks, Subway or KFC?
- Long Beach, America’s second-busiest container port, is in what state?
ANSWERS: 1. Tom Hanks; 2. Rodents; 3. To escape from the law; 4. The leg; 5. LG; 6. Blue; 7. Israel; 8. P D James (the crime novelist); 9. Subway; 10. California.