  1. What actor plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager, in the movie Elvis?
  2. The South American capybara is the largest member of which animal family?
  3. In America, to go on the lam means what: to claim a welfare benefit, to escape from the law or to take advantage of someone’s generosity?
  4. Where in the body is the fibula: in the shoulder, the foot or the leg?
  5. The Korean-based multinational electronics firm previously known as Lucky-Goldstar changed its name to what?
  6. What word can precede moon, cheese and duck?
  7. The Haganah was a 20th-century paramilitary organisation that fought for the establishment of what country?
  8. Baroness James of Holland Park, who died in 2014, was better known by what name?
  9. After McDonald’s, which fast-food company has the most outlets worldwide: Starbucks, Subway or KFC?
  10. Long Beach, America’s second-busiest container port, is in what state?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:













































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Tom Hanks; 2. Rodents; 3. To escape from the law; 4. The leg; 5. LG; 6. Blue; 7. Israel; 8. P D James (the crime novelist); 9. Subway; 10. California.