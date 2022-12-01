- Who is the mother to four of Sir Mick Jagger’s eight children?
- Who was elected mayor of Nelson in the recent local government elections?
- What country is home to the international news channel Al Jazeera?
- In what South Island town would you see a valuable art collection donated by the late New Zealand sexologist John Money?
- Is salmagundi a dish, a style of pottery or a species of fish?
- The decibel was named after the telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell – true or false?
- In a hit song of 2000, who sang that life is a rollercoaster?
- What is the English name of Bahia de Cochinos, a Cuban bay made famous by an ill-fated CIA-backed operation in 1961?
- In Britain, what are the Great Western and the Great Northern?
- In Australian politics, who is Annastacia Palaszczuk?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Jerry Hall; 2. Former MP Nick Smith; 3. Qatar; 4. Gore; 5. A dish; 6. True; 7. Ronan Keating; 8. Bay of Pigs; 9. Railways; 10. Premier of Queensland.