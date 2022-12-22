The 19th-century English illustrator John Tenniel drew the pictures for what famous book? (Image: Getty)

“World famous in New Zealand” is the advertising slogan for what iconic product? Which country has the largest population: Morocco, Portugal or Switzerland? The poet Virgil wrote in what language? Name the year when Sir Colin Meads died, Prince Harry became engaged to Meghan Markle and Jacinda Ardern became leader of the Labour party. The Humboldt Current flows along the coast of which continent: Africa, South America or Antarctica? Linctus is a medical remedy for what? Bree Van de Kamp, Gabrielle Solis and Edie Britt were characters in what popular American TV drama series? In meteorology, what does the abbreviation mb stand for? The 19th-century English illustrator John Tenniel drew the pictures for what famous book? What word can follow turning, decimal or freezing?

ANSWERS: 1. L&P; 2. Morocco; 3. Latin; 4. 2017; 5. South America; 6. Coughing; 7. Desperate Housewives; 8. Millibar; 9. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; 10. Point.