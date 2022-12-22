- “World famous in New Zealand” is the advertising slogan for what iconic product?
- Which country has the largest population: Morocco, Portugal or Switzerland?
- The poet Virgil wrote in what language?
- Name the year when Sir Colin Meads died, Prince Harry became engaged to Meghan Markle and Jacinda Ardern became leader of the Labour party.
- The Humboldt Current flows along the coast of which continent: Africa, South America or Antarctica?
- Linctus is a medical remedy for what?
- Bree Van de Kamp, Gabrielle Solis and Edie Britt were characters in what popular American TV drama series?
- In meteorology, what does the abbreviation mb stand for?
- The 19th-century English illustrator John Tenniel drew the pictures for what famous book?
- What word can follow turning, decimal or freezing?
ANSWERS: 1. L&P; 2. Morocco; 3. Latin; 4. 2017; 5. South America; 6. Coughing; 7. Desperate Housewives; 8. Millibar; 9. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; 10. Point.