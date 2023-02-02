- What petrol brand has a logo consisting of a white exclamation mark on a red background?
- Who is the third-ranked MP in the National party caucus?
- In an American TV drama series of 2022, what was the common factor in the characters played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson?
- What life-saving device has the initials PLB?
- In the 2010 film Black Swan, what was the occupation of the main character played by Natalie Portman?
- In the United States, what type of business employs busboys?
- The Australian expression “back of Bourke”, meaning somewhere distant and remote, refers to a town in which state?
- In music, what word means a note that is lower in pitch by one semitone?
- What word can follow Christmas, radio and champagne?
- What small lower North Island town was originally called The Junction because important road and railway routes converged there?
ANSWERS: 1. Challenge; 2. Chris Bishop; 3. They all played US presidents’ wives; 4. The personal locator beacon; 5. Ballet dancer; 6. Restaurants; 7. New South Wales; 8. Flat; 9. Ham; 10. Woodville.