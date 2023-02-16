- Which is New Zealand’s westernmost city: New Plymouth, Nelson or Invercargill?
- Tourists throw an estimated 3000 euros per day into what Italian fountain?
- Name the year in which the Beatles last recorded together, the Boeing 747 made its first flight and the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was released.
- Ohinemutu is a historic village in what city?
- His first names were Joseph Mallord William and he was an English painter. What was his surname?
- The Pacific Crest Trail runs through what country?
- Who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2017 movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri?
- What is the second-largest city in the Republic of Ireland?
- An amateur horticulturist named Rudolph Hass gave his name to a variety of what fruit?
- What is the name of the lion in The Chronicles of Narnia?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Invercargill; 2. The Trevi Fountain; 3. 1969; 4. Rotorua; 5. Turner; 6. The United States; 7. Frances McDormand; 8. Cork; 9. Avocado; 10. Aslan.