Tourists throw an estimated 3000 euros per day into what Italian fountain? (Image: Getty)

Which is New Zealand’s westernmost city: New Plymouth, Nelson or Invercargill? Tourists throw an estimated 3000 euros per day into what Italian fountain? Name the year in which the Beatles last recorded together, the Boeing 747 made its first flight and the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was released. Ohinemutu is a historic village in what city? His first names were Joseph Mallord William and he was an English painter. What was his surname? The Pacific Crest Trail runs through what country? Who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2017 movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri? What is the second-largest city in the Republic of Ireland? An amateur horticulturist named Rudolph Hass gave his name to a variety of what fruit? What is the name of the lion in The Chronicles of Narnia?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Invercargill; 2. The Trevi Fountain; 3. 1969; 4. Rotorua; 5. Turner; 6. The United States; 7. Frances McDormand; 8. Cork; 9. Avocado; 10. Aslan.