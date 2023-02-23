In Scrabble, how many points is the letter K worth? (Image: Getty)

What British actor has played President Richard Nixon, Pope Benedict XVI and the film director Alfred Hitchcock? Elephant Hill, Quartz Reef and Felton Road are brands of what? A fictional female East German border guard was the title character in what No 1 hit song by Elton John? Does a riroriro have fins, flowers or feathers? Where in the human body is the muscle known as the hamstring: the thigh, the calf or the shoulder? Which political party was established first – National or Labour? What dessert of peaches and ice cream with raspberry sauce took its name from an opera singer? In Scrabble, how many points is the letter K worth? What is the television industry term for a programme that combines drama and comedy? What author created villains named Oddjob, Rosa Klebb and Francisco Scaramanga?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

.

.

.

ANSWERS: 1. Anthony Hopkins; 2. Wine; 3. Nikita; 4. Feathers (it’s otherwise known as the grey warbler); 5. The thigh; 6. Labour; 7. Peach Melba; 8. Five; 9. Dramedy; 10. Ian Fleming.