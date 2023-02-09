- “In space, no one can hear you scream” was the tagline for what classic sci-fi film?
- Which two former cabinet ministers formed the Act party in 1993?
- What city is the hometown of singer Kimbra Johnson, cricketer Daniel Vettori and businessman Sir Bill Gallagher?
- The five Ringling brothers operated what type of business?
- What long-running TV series was based on stories by an English vet writing under the pseudonym James Herriot?
- What ethnic cuisine includes dishes called bibimbap, bulgogi and galbitang?
- How did the writer Virginia Woolf, the actress Natalie Woolf and the Beach Boys’ drummer Dennis Wilson die?
- What is meant by the word obdurate: stubborn, sulky or uneducated?
- In a court, what is the term for evidence based on information gleaned from someone else rather than from the witness’s direct personal knowledge?
- What first name is shared by actors with the surnames Fraser and Gleeson?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Alien; 2. Roger Douglas and Derek Quigley; 3. Hamilton; 4. A circus; 5. All Creatures Great and Small; 6. Korean; 7. They drowned; 8. Stubborn; 9. Hearsay; 10. Brendan.