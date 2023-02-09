“In space, no one can hear you scream” was the tagline for what classic sci-fi film? (Image: Getty)

“In space, no one can hear you scream” was the tagline for what classic sci-fi film? Which two former cabinet ministers formed the Act party in 1993? What city is the hometown of singer Kimbra Johnson, cricketer Daniel Vettori and businessman Sir Bill Gallagher? The five Ringling brothers operated what type of business? What long-running TV series was based on stories by an English vet writing under the pseudonym James Herriot? What ethnic cuisine includes dishes called bibimbap, bulgogi and galbitang? How did the writer Virginia Woolf, the actress Natalie Woolf and the Beach Boys’ drummer Dennis Wilson die? What is meant by the word obdurate: stubborn, sulky or uneducated? In a court, what is the term for evidence based on information gleaned from someone else rather than from the witness’s direct personal knowledge? What first name is shared by actors with the surnames Fraser and Gleeson?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Alien; 2. Roger Douglas and Derek Quigley; 3. Hamilton; 4. A circus; 5. All Creatures Great and Small; 6. Korean; 7. They drowned; 8. Stubborn; 9. Hearsay; 10. Brendan.