- Which Hollywood film studio has a logo that depicts a mountain peak ringed with stars?
- Asafoetida is an ingredient in which ethnic cuisine?
- From what family of languages do we get the words squash, toboggan, pecan and persimmon?
- In the British parliament, which has more seats: the House of Commons or the House of Lords?
- In the classic painting called American Gothic, what is the man holding?
- Who played a lead character named Jessica Fletcher in a long-running American TV crime series?
- According to a nursery rhyme, how many men did the grand old Duke of York have?
- Los Angeles is the largest city in California. Which is the second largest?
- In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s called a hurricane. What is the New Zealand term?
- Capstan, Craven A, Lucky Strike and Du Maurier were brands of what?
ANSWERS: 1. Paramount Pictures; 2. Indian; 3. Native American; 4. The House of Lords; 5. A pitchfork; 6. Angela Lansbury (the series was Murder, She Wrote); 7. 10,000; 8. San Diego; 9. Cyclone; 10. Cigarette.