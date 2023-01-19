What word can precede kill, map and rage? (Image: Getty)

In the 1994 Australian movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, who or what was Priscilla? Who hosted the BBC cooking show The Naked Chef? In a sports tournament, what two-word term is used when a competitor is allowed to enter despite not qualifying in the normal way? Simon Legree was a villain in what classic American novel? Cole slaw originated in which country: the Netherlands, the United States or Sweden? What activity attracts visitors to Australia’s Thredbo and Perisher Valley? In what occupation would you be required to master a move known as the long blow? What word can precede kill, map and rage? What British pop singer had his first hit with a cover version of the Beatles’ With a Little Help from My Friends? What is the recurring theme of children’s novels by New Zealand writer Stacy Gregg?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. A bus; 2. Jamie Oliver; 3. Wild card; 4. Uncle Tom’s Cabin; 5. The Netherlands; 6. Skiing; 7. Shearing; 8. Road; 9. Joe Cocker; 10. Horses.