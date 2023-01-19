- In the 1994 Australian movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, who or what was Priscilla?
- Who hosted the BBC cooking show The Naked Chef?
- In a sports tournament, what two-word term is used when a competitor is allowed to enter despite not qualifying in the normal way?
- Simon Legree was a villain in what classic American novel?
- Cole slaw originated in which country: the Netherlands, the United States or Sweden?
- What activity attracts visitors to Australia’s Thredbo and Perisher Valley?
- In what occupation would you be required to master a move known as the long blow?
- What word can precede kill, map and rage?
- What British pop singer had his first hit with a cover version of the Beatles’ With a Little Help from My Friends?
- What is the recurring theme of children’s novels by New Zealand writer Stacy Gregg?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. A bus; 2. Jamie Oliver; 3. Wild card; 4. Uncle Tom’s Cabin; 5. The Netherlands; 6. Skiing; 7. Shearing; 8. Road; 9. Joe Cocker; 10. Horses.