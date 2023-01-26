- Split Enz had one No 1 hit in New Zealand. Which was it: I Got You, Six Months in a Leaky Boat or I See Red?
- Complete the following line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “To thine own self …”
- Which was the most popular baby girl’s name in NZ last year: Lily, Olivia or Isla?
- What type of pastry is used to make éclairs and profiteroles?
- In a 2002 poll conducted by the American magazine TV Guide, who was named the greatest cartoon character of all time: Fred Flintstone, Homer Simpson or Bugs Bunny?
- New Zealanders call them gherkins. What are they commonly called in America?
- What famous NZ woman is commemorated by a memorial garden in the Wellington suburb of Thorndon?
- What is the nationality of film director Baz Luhrmann?
- By altering one letter, what word meaning a type of porcelain can be changed to one meaning a cotton fabric used to make men’s pants?
- In which American city would you find Georgetown University?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. I Got You; 2. Be true; 3. Isla; 4. Choux pastry; 5. Bugs Bunny; 6. Pickles; 7. Katherine Mansfield; 8. Australian; 9. China/chino; 10. Washington, DC.