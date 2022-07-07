- Trevor Mallard is the 30th Speaker of the House of Representatives. Who was the 28th?
- In which two American states is the largest city named Portland?
- What song from the 2013 movie Despicable Me 2 was a hit for Pharrell Williams?
- Is a garrulous person talkative, argumentative or pompous?
- In cricket, what is the name for the scoring system used to determine the result when a one-day match is affected by rain?
- A gastroscope is used to examine the interior of which organ?
- What 1976 movie starring Robert de Niro had the tagline: “On every street in every city in this country, there is a nobody who dreams of being a somebody”?
- What word can precede float, sense or chestnut?
- What is the common term for the part of the body with the clinical name umbilicus?
- Four components are needed to make beer: water, hops, grain (usually barley) and what else?
ANSWERS: 1. Lockwood Smith; 2. Maine and Oregon; 3. Happy; 4. Talkative; 5. The Duckworth-Lewis method; 6. The stomach; 7. Taxi Driver; 8. Horse; 9. Navel or belly button; 10. Yeast.