- Who's the subject of the latest movie by Australian director Baz Luhrmann?
- Which city is the departure point for the Italian resort island of Capri: Naples, Venice or Genoa?
- What play by Shakespeare involves a storm and a shipwreck?
- Vinegar Hill, near Hunterville, is the scene of an annual Christmas gathering for members of what community?
- Halloumi cheese originated on which Mediterranean island?
- The leaves of the shrub camellia sinensis are used to make what popular drink?
- What former British steeplechase jockey became a best-selling novelist?
- Which best describes an avuncular person: stubborn, talkative or kind and friendly?
- In the Second World War, what was a doodlebug?
- Which bird, known to Māori as the kuaka, migrates every year between New Zealand and Alaska, a distance of more than 11,000km?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Elvis Presley; 2. Naples; 3. The Tempest; 4. The LGBTQ+ community; 5. Cyprus; 6. Tea; 7. Dick Francis; 8. Kind and friendly; 9. A flying bomb; 10. The godwit.