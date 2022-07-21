  1. Who's the subject of the latest movie by Australian director Baz Luhrmann?
  2. Which city is the departure point for the Italian resort island of Capri: Naples, Venice or Genoa?
  3. What play by Shakespeare involves a storm and a shipwreck?
  4. Vinegar Hill, near Hunterville, is the scene of an annual Christmas gathering for members of what community?
  5. Halloumi cheese originated on which Mediterranean island?
  6. The leaves of the shrub camellia sinensis are used to make what popular drink?
  7. What former British steeplechase jockey became a best-selling novelist?
  8. Which best describes an avuncular person: stubborn, talkative or kind and friendly?
  9. In the Second World War, what was a doodlebug?
  10. Which bird, known to Māori as the kuaka, migrates every year between New Zealand and Alaska, a distance of more than 11,000km?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Elvis Presley; 2. Naples; 3. The Tempest; 4. The LGBTQ+ community; 5. Cyprus; 6. Tea; 7. Dick Francis; 8. Kind and friendly; 9. A flying bomb; 10. The godwit.