  1. Jude Law, Robert Duvall, James Mason and Ben Kingsley have all played what offsider of a famous fictional character?
  2. We call it an accelerator. What is the American term?
  3. American photographer Annie Leibowitz's famous photo of John Lennon and Yoko Ono appeared in which magazine?
  4. Who were the hosts of an Auckland radio talkback show called Willie and JT?
  5. In what 1993 action movie did Harrison Ford play a character called Dr Richard Kimble?
  6. What Russian goldsmith was famous for his jewelled Easter eggs?
  7. What classic New Zealand hit song did former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison famously perform on TV with a ukulele?
  8. What did the letters EEC (precursor of the European Union) stand for?
  9. Andrea Hansen (nee Hewitt) will represent NZ for the fourth time at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in what sport?
  10. What word can precede run, wine and ice?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:


























































































ANSWERS: 1. Sherlock Holmes’ assistant, Dr Watson; 2. Gas pedal; 3. Rolling Stone; 4. Willie Jackson and John Tamihere; 5. The Fugitive; 6. Faberge; 7. April Sun in Cuba; 8. European Economic Community; 9. The triathlon; 10. Dry.