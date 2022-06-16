- Jude Law, Robert Duvall, James Mason and Ben Kingsley have all played what offsider of a famous fictional character?
- We call it an accelerator. What is the American term?
- American photographer Annie Leibowitz's famous photo of John Lennon and Yoko Ono appeared in which magazine?
- Who were the hosts of an Auckland radio talkback show called Willie and JT?
- In what 1993 action movie did Harrison Ford play a character called Dr Richard Kimble?
- What Russian goldsmith was famous for his jewelled Easter eggs?
- What classic New Zealand hit song did former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison famously perform on TV with a ukulele?
- What did the letters EEC (precursor of the European Union) stand for?
- Andrea Hansen (nee Hewitt) will represent NZ for the fourth time at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in what sport?
- What word can precede run, wine and ice?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Sherlock Holmes’ assistant, Dr Watson; 2. Gas pedal; 3. Rolling Stone; 4. Willie Jackson and John Tamihere; 5. The Fugitive; 6. Faberge; 7. April Sun in Cuba; 8. European Economic Community; 9. The triathlon; 10. Dry.