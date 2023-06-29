Which glacier is further south – Fox (pictured) or Franz Joseph? (Image: Getty)

What surname was shared by a famous character in a TV sci-fi series and the author of a best-selling book on baby and child care? What word did Samoa drop from in front of its name in 1997? What famous make of high-performance car won the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour race after being absent from the event for 50 years? Which glacier is further south – Fox or Franz Joseph? What European capital has a name formed by combining the names of two towns on the river Danube that merged? Haagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin-Robbins are brands of what? What is the term for the medical condition in which the blood doesn’t have enough healthy red cells? From what language do we get the words pavilion, facade and diplomacy? What prime minister famously described NZ as an “irredeemably pluvial” country? What American city has a basketball team called the Pistons?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.

For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].





































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Spock; 2. Western; 3. Ferrari; 4. Fox; 5. Budapest; 6. Ice cream; 7. Anaemia; 8. French; 9. Geoffrey Palmer; 10. Detroit.