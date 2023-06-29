- What surname was shared by a famous character in a TV sci-fi series and the author of a best-selling book on baby and child care?
- What word did Samoa drop from in front of its name in 1997?
- What famous make of high-performance car won the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour race after being absent from the event for 50 years?
- Which glacier is further south – Fox or Franz Joseph?
- What European capital has a name formed by combining the names of two towns on the river Danube that merged?
- Haagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin-Robbins are brands of what?
- What is the term for the medical condition in which the blood doesn’t have enough healthy red cells?
- From what language do we get the words pavilion, facade and diplomacy?
- What prime minister famously described NZ as an “irredeemably pluvial” country?
- What American city has a basketball team called the Pistons?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Spock; 2. Western; 3. Ferrari; 4. Fox; 5. Budapest; 6. Ice cream; 7. Anaemia; 8. French; 9. Geoffrey Palmer; 10. Detroit.