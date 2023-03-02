- According to the Book of Revelations in the Bible, how many horsemen of the Apocalypse are there?
- Matauri Bay, Northland, is famous as the site of what?
- Which country has the largest population of Roma (aka Gypsy) people: Hungary, Spain or Romania?
- Which Hollywood film studio has a roaring lion as its mascot and logo?
- Record producer Lee “Scratch” Perry was associated with which musical genre: jazz, reggae or country?
- What type of animal was the TV children’s character Basil Brush?
- Complete the title of a 1994 horror film and the 1974 novel that inspired it: Interview with the …
- What sport would you watch at Sandown, in suburban Melbourne?
- What phrase, derived from the English sport of hunting, means to support both sides in a dispute?
- The Māori word awa means what: a hill, a tree or a river?
ANSWERS: 1. Four; 2. The wreck of the Rainbow Warrior; 3. Romania; 4. MGM; 5. Reggae; 6. A fox; 7. Vampire; 8. Motor racing; 9. Run with the hare and hunt with the hounds; 10. A river.