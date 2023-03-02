According to the Book of Revelations in the Bible, how many horsemen of the Apocalypse are there? (Image: Getty)

According to the Book of Revelations in the Bible, how many horsemen of the Apocalypse are there? Matauri Bay, Northland, is famous as the site of what? Which country has the largest population of Roma (aka Gypsy) people: Hungary, Spain or Romania? Which Hollywood film studio has a roaring lion as its mascot and logo? Record producer Lee “Scratch” Perry was associated with which musical genre: jazz, reggae or country? What type of animal was the TV children’s character Basil Brush? Complete the title of a 1994 horror film and the 1974 novel that inspired it: Interview with the … What sport would you watch at Sandown, in suburban Melbourne? What phrase, derived from the English sport of hunting, means to support both sides in a dispute? The Māori word awa means what: a hill, a tree or a river?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.





















Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Four; 2. The wreck of the Rainbow Warrior; 3. Romania; 4. MGM; 5. Reggae; 6. A fox; 7. Vampire; 8. Motor racing; 9. Run with the hare and hunt with the hounds; 10. A river.