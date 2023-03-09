- Name the decade in which the first MP3 player was marketed, the Channel Tunnel was opened and the TV series Friends had its premiere.
- In George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, what type of animal was Boxer?
- What real-life figure did American actress Gillian Anderson play in the Netflix TV series The Queen?
- In rugby, does a tight-head prop stand to the left or right of the hooker?
- What first name is shared by a soul singer with the surname Reeves and an American entrepreneur with the surname Stewart?
- Since 2021, what make of car has been used by New Zealand frontline police?
- What Beatles hit started with the line “Dear Sir or Madam, would you read my book”?
- What famous woollen fabric comes from the Outer Hebrides of Scotland and has a name protected by British law?
- What TV series was set in the office of a company called Wernham Hogg?
- What Maori name is shared by an Upper Hutt suburb and the fertile plains occupied by Hastings and Havelock North?
ANSWERS: 1. The 1990s; 2. A horse; 3. Margaret Thatcher; 4. The right; 5. Martha; 6. Skoda; 7. Paperback Writer; 8. Harris tweed; 9. The Office; 10. Heretaunga.