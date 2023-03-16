QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023

What branch of the American military has the initials USMC? (Image: Getty)

In what 1986 fantasy film did David Bowie play Jareth, the Goblin King?What French word means the practice of controlling the growth of fruit trees by tying them to a structure such as a wall or frame?In New Zealand sport, who is Mody Maor?Bobcat is a brand of what: ride-on mower, all-terrain vehicle or excavator?The OGPU and the NKVD were predecessors of what notorious secret police organisation?In European folklore, what is the more common term for a lycanthrope?What dessert of Turkish origin consists of filo pastry, chopped nuts, spices and...