- What rock and roll pioneer originally sang the line, “A wop bop a loo bop, a lop bam boom”?
- What New Zealand seafood delicacy has the scientific name haliotis?
- The term “incel”, meaning a discontented male with no girlfriend, is a combination of which two words?
- What word can mean either a musical instrument or a type of champagne glass?
- Boronia, Coburg, Diamond Creek and Ivanhoe are suburbs of what city?
- What first name was shared by the composer Mendelssohn, a German naval war hero with the surname von Luckner and a cartoon cat?
- Who is the husband of Olena Zelenska?
- In German legend, what happened to the rats the Pied Piper lured away from the town of Hamelin?
- What do the initials of the global professional services company EY stand for?
- What book of the Old Testament in the Bible has a name that means a mass departure of people?
ANSWERS: 1. Little Richard; 2. Paua; 3. Involuntary celibate; 4. Flute; 5. Melbourne; 6. Felix; 7. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky; 8. They drowned; 9. Ernst and Young; 10. Exodus.