- What did protester Josie Butler hurl at cabinet minister Steven Joyce on Waitangi Day 2016?
- What word do Americans use for the method of cooking we call grilling?
- What character in a 1970s TV series performed the stunt that resulted in the phrase “jumping the shark”?
- Abby Erceg represented New Zealand 137 times in what sport?
- Where would you find a smudge pot: in an artist’s studio, a bakery or an orchard?
- Sambar, sika and Virginia white-tail are species of what?
- Which character in the novel Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy had the same name as a 1950s British car?
- What ancient statue has the head of a human and the body of a lion?
- In what Oscar-winning 1975 film did Jack Nicholson play a mental hospital patient?
- The Store at Kekerengu is a popular stopping-off point in which South Island region?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. A dildo; 2. Broiling; 3. Fonzie in Happy Days; 4. Football; 5. An orchard; 6. Deer; 7. Ford Prefect; 8. The Sphinx; 9. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; 10. North Canterbury.