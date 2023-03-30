Abby Erceg represented New Zealand 137 times in what sport? (Image: Getty)

What did protester Josie Butler hurl at cabinet minister Steven Joyce on Waitangi Day 2016? What word do Americans use for the method of cooking we call grilling? What character in a 1970s TV series performed the stunt that resulted in the phrase “jumping the shark”? Abby Erceg represented New Zealand 137 times in what sport? Where would you find a smudge pot: in an artist’s studio, a bakery or an orchard? Sambar, sika and Virginia white-tail are species of what? Which character in the novel Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy had the same name as a 1950s British car? What ancient statue has the head of a human and the body of a lion? In what Oscar-winning 1975 film did Jack Nicholson play a mental hospital patient? The Store at Kekerengu is a popular stopping-off point in which South Island region?

ANSWERS: 1. A dildo; 2. Broiling; 3. Fonzie in Happy Days; 4. Football; 5. An orchard; 6. Deer; 7. Ford Prefect; 8. The Sphinx; 9. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; 10. North Canterbury.