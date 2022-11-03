  1. Which state highway runs from Auckland to Wellington via Tauranga, Gisborne, Hastings and Masterton?
  2. What is distinctive about the recently launched Rolls-Royce Spectre?
  3. Aloo gobi is a popular dish in what country?
  4. Comedian John Clarke’s character Fred Dagg had seven sons who all shared the same first name. What was it?
  5. What country has a national rugby league team known as the Kumuls?
  6. Which famous character in children’s literature is the captain of the pirate ship The Jolly Roger?
  7. What is the English translation of the French fashion term prêt a porter?
  8. Which religious denomination split into “open” and “exclusive” groups in the 1870s?
  9. Whanganui-born Robert Burchfield edited what famous reference book?
  10. In what sport have three generations of the Sorensen family represented New Zealand?


Please scroll down for the answers:  

ANSWERS: 1. State Highway 2; 2. It’s battery-powered; 3. India; 4. Trev; 5. Papua-New Guinea; 6. Captain Hook; 7. Ready to wear; 8. The Brethren; 9. The Oxford Dictionary; 10. Rugby league.