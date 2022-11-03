- Which state highway runs from Auckland to Wellington via Tauranga, Gisborne, Hastings and Masterton?
- What is distinctive about the recently launched Rolls-Royce Spectre?
- Aloo gobi is a popular dish in what country?
- Comedian John Clarke’s character Fred Dagg had seven sons who all shared the same first name. What was it?
- What country has a national rugby league team known as the Kumuls?
- Which famous character in children’s literature is the captain of the pirate ship The Jolly Roger?
- What is the English translation of the French fashion term prêt a porter?
- Which religious denomination split into “open” and “exclusive” groups in the 1870s?
- Whanganui-born Robert Burchfield edited what famous reference book?
- In what sport have three generations of the Sorensen family represented New Zealand?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. State Highway 2; 2. It’s battery-powered; 3. India; 4. Trev; 5. Papua-New Guinea; 6. Captain Hook; 7. Ready to wear; 8. The Brethren; 9. The Oxford Dictionary; 10. Rugby league.