Name the year in which civil unions became legal in New Zealand, Peter Jackson’s King Kong had its premiere and former prime minister David Lange died. An authorisation called an ESTA is a requirement for visiting what country? What were the first names of a famous couple with the surnames Parker and Barrow? What type of behaviour is known by the initials PDA? The political terms “right” and “left” originated as a result of what historic event? What is the English title of Georges Bizet’s opera Les pêcheurs de perles? Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a Grand Prix motor racing circuit in what country? Black American actor James Earl Jones provided the voice for what famous movie character? What dramatic event happened in 2011 in a city called Abbottabad? What celebrity chef owns several restaurants in the Cornish town of Padstow?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. 2005; 2. The United States; 3. Bonnie and Clyde; 4. A public display of affection; 5. The French Revolution; 6. The Pearl Fishers; 7. Canada; 8. Darth Vader; 9. Osama bin Laden was killed; 10. Rick Stein.