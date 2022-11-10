- Name the year in which civil unions became legal in New Zealand, Peter Jackson’s King Kong had its premiere and former prime minister David Lange died.
- An authorisation called an ESTA is a requirement for visiting what country?
- What were the first names of a famous couple with the surnames Parker and Barrow?
- What type of behaviour is known by the initials PDA?
- The political terms “right” and “left” originated as a result of what historic event?
- What is the English title of Georges Bizet’s opera Les pêcheurs de perles?
- Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a Grand Prix motor racing circuit in what country?
- Black American actor James Earl Jones provided the voice for what famous movie character?
- What dramatic event happened in 2011 in a city called Abbottabad?
- What celebrity chef owns several restaurants in the Cornish town of Padstow?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 2005; 2. The United States; 3. Bonnie and Clyde; 4. A public display of affection; 5. The French Revolution; 6. The Pearl Fishers; 7. Canada; 8. Darth Vader; 9. Osama bin Laden was killed; 10. Rick Stein.