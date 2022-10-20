- Which historical figure did Dame Judi Dench play in the 1997 film Mrs Brown?
- In which city would you find the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Memphis, Detroit or Cleveland?
- What African capital was formerly known as Salisbury?
- Which Latin American dance originated in Cuba: the samba, the tango or the cha-cha-cha?
- Who is the head of the Catholic Church in New Zealand?
- What was the surname of the 18th-century German physicist who invented the mercury thermometer?
- What insect migrates 5000 kilometres from the eastern United States to Mexico?
- Which US basketball team does New Zealander Steven Adams play for: Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans or the Memphis Grizzlies?
- What hardy breed of cattle has a distinctive hump over the shoulder and neck?
- What generic term is used in England for red wine from the French region of Bordeaux?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Queen Victoria; 2. Cleveland; 3. Harare; 4. The cha-cha-cha; 5. Cardinal John Dew; 6. Fahrenheit; 7. The monarch butterfly; 8. The Memphis Grizzlies; 9. The brahman; 10. Claret.