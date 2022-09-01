- The 1997 album Come on Over became the third biggest-selling album ever released in New Zealand. Who recorded it?
- Sentosa Island is a tourist attraction in what country?
- Name the decade in which Krakatoa erupted, Coca-Cola was invented and Mark Twain published The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
- What fictional hero wore shirts made from Sea Island cotton?
- The composer Irving Berlin, the actor Yul Brynner and the author Ayn Rand were born in what country?
- What was the occupation of the fictional character Charlie Chan?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning an accumulation of money can be altered to one meaning an embankment or seawall?
- What NZ MP revealed in 2020 that she had multiple sclerosis?
- New Zealanders Bryony Botha, Corbin Strong and Ellesse Andrews won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in what sport?
- Which car component uses a device called an inertia reel?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Shania Twain; 2. Singapore; 3. The 1880s; 4. James Bond; 5. Russia; 6. Police detective; 7. Fund/bund; 8. Golriz Ghahraman; 9. Cycling; 10. The seat belt.