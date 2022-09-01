  1. The 1997 album Come on Over became the third biggest-selling album ever released in New Zealand. Who recorded it?
  2. Sentosa Island is a tourist attraction in what country?
  3. Name the decade in which Krakatoa erupted, Coca-Cola was invented and Mark Twain published The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
  4. What fictional hero wore shirts made from Sea Island cotton?
  5. The composer Irving Berlin, the actor Yul Brynner and the author Ayn Rand were born in what country?
  6. What was the occupation of the fictional character Charlie Chan?
  7. By changing one letter, what word meaning an accumulation of money can be altered to one meaning an embankment or seawall?
  8. What NZ MP revealed in 2020 that she had multiple sclerosis?
  9. New Zealanders Bryony Botha, Corbin Strong and Ellesse Andrews won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in what sport?
  10. Which car component uses a device called an inertia reel?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:






































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Shania Twain; 2. Singapore; 3. The 1880s; 4. James Bond; 5. Russia; 6. Police detective; 7. Fund/bund; 8. Golriz Ghahraman; 9. Cycling; 10. The seat belt.