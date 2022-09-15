  1. Which inner-city district in London holds an annual carnival celebrating its Caribbean community?
  2. What workers belong to a union with the initials NZPFU?
  3. The American golfer Frank Urban Zoeller, winner of 10 PGA Tour events, is better known by what nickname?
  4. Who sang the New Zealand hit song E Ipo?
  5. Which character in the Donald Duck comics loved to frolic in his Money Bin?
  6. In the 2014 movie Paddington, who played a malevolent taxidermist who wanted to kill and stuff the title character?
  7. Which country has a currency called the ringgit?
  8. The Aegean Sea separates which countries: Italy and Croatia, Greece and Turkey or Italy and Greece?
  9. What word meaning enthusiasm can also refer to scrapings of citrus peel?
  10. What major North American city has a name that translates as Mount Royal, the name of the hill around which it was built?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Notting Hill; 2. Firefighters; 3. Fuzzy; 4. Prince Tui Teka; 5. Scrooge McDuck; 6. Nicole Kidman; 7. Malaysia; 8. Greece and Turkey; 9. Zest; 10. Montreal.