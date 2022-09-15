- Which inner-city district in London holds an annual carnival celebrating its Caribbean community?
- What workers belong to a union with the initials NZPFU?
- The American golfer Frank Urban Zoeller, winner of 10 PGA Tour events, is better known by what nickname?
- Who sang the New Zealand hit song E Ipo?
- Which character in the Donald Duck comics loved to frolic in his Money Bin?
- In the 2014 movie Paddington, who played a malevolent taxidermist who wanted to kill and stuff the title character?
- Which country has a currency called the ringgit?
- The Aegean Sea separates which countries: Italy and Croatia, Greece and Turkey or Italy and Greece?
- What word meaning enthusiasm can also refer to scrapings of citrus peel?
- What major North American city has a name that translates as Mount Royal, the name of the hill around which it was built?
ANSWERS: 1. Notting Hill; 2. Firefighters; 3. Fuzzy; 4. Prince Tui Teka; 5. Scrooge McDuck; 6. Nicole Kidman; 7. Malaysia; 8. Greece and Turkey; 9. Zest; 10. Montreal.