  1. What feel-good chemicals are produced in the body by activities such as exercise, sex and laughing?
  2. In French cuisine, what is meant by “en croute”?
  3. What controversial American author was played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in a 2005 film whose title consisted solely of the author’s surname?
  4. Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared in 2014 while flying to what city?
  5. What is the meaning of “peripatetic”: lazy, constantly on the move or self-absorbed?
  6. What orchestral instrument has 47 strings?
  7. What lower North Island town celebrates its Dutch heritage with a Big Dutch Day Out?
  8. A lawyer who “takes silk” is one who has been honoured with what title?
  9. Glasnost, the Russian name for a policy introduced by Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, means what?
  10. Mr Snuffleupagus is a recurring character in what TV series?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Endorphins; 2. Baked in pastry; 3. Truman Capote; 4. Beijing; 5. Constantly on the move; 6. The concert harp; 7. Foxton; 8. Queen’s (or King’s) Counsel; 9. Openness or transparency; 10. Sesame Street.