- What feel-good chemicals are produced in the body by activities such as exercise, sex and laughing?
- In French cuisine, what is meant by “en croute”?
- What controversial American author was played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in a 2005 film whose title consisted solely of the author’s surname?
- Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared in 2014 while flying to what city?
- What is the meaning of “peripatetic”: lazy, constantly on the move or self-absorbed?
- What orchestral instrument has 47 strings?
- What lower North Island town celebrates its Dutch heritage with a Big Dutch Day Out?
- A lawyer who “takes silk” is one who has been honoured with what title?
- Glasnost, the Russian name for a policy introduced by Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, means what?
- Mr Snuffleupagus is a recurring character in what TV series?
ANSWERS: 1. Endorphins; 2. Baked in pastry; 3. Truman Capote; 4. Beijing; 5. Constantly on the move; 6. The concert harp; 7. Foxton; 8. Queen’s (or King’s) Counsel; 9. Openness or transparency; 10. Sesame Street.