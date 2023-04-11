  1. Which famous statesman said that democracy was the worst form of government, apart from all the others?
  2. What military organisation has the initials PLA?
  3. A stagecoach driver named Mr Barkis was a character in which Charles Dickens novel?
  4. On a map of New Zealand, what word precedes Arnaud, Clair and Bathans?
  5. By changing one letter, what word meaning cloth can be altered to one meaning military equipment?
  6. The furry rodent known as the chinchilla is native to which continent?
  7. Bristol Cream is a type of what?
  8. What popular American dish includes corned beef and sauerkraut and was reputedly created by a grocer named Reuben Kulakofsky?
  9. What sport would you watch at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky?
  10. What surname is shared by an actor with the first name Ralph and an adventurer with the first name Ranulph?











ANSWERS: 1. Winston Churchill; 2. The People’s Liberation Army of China; 3. ‘David Copperfield’; 4. Saint; 5. Material/materiel; 6. South America; 7. Sherry; 8. The Reuben sandwich; 9. Horse racing; 10. Fiennes.