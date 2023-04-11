- Which famous statesman said that democracy was the worst form of government, apart from all the others?
- What military organisation has the initials PLA?
- A stagecoach driver named Mr Barkis was a character in which Charles Dickens novel?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word precedes Arnaud, Clair and Bathans?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning cloth can be altered to one meaning military equipment?
- The furry rodent known as the chinchilla is native to which continent?
- Bristol Cream is a type of what?
- What popular American dish includes corned beef and sauerkraut and was reputedly created by a grocer named Reuben Kulakofsky?
- What sport would you watch at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky?
- What surname is shared by an actor with the first name Ralph and an adventurer with the first name Ranulph?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Winston Churchill; 2. The People’s Liberation Army of China; 3. ‘David Copperfield’; 4. Saint; 5. Material/materiel; 6. South America; 7. Sherry; 8. The Reuben sandwich; 9. Horse racing; 10. Fiennes.