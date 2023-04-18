American actor Spencer Tracy had a 25-year affair with what Academy Award-winning actress? (Image: Getty)

In which decade were barcodes first scanned in New Zealand supermarkets? What digestive fluid is stored in the gall bladder? American actor Spencer Tracy had a 25-year affair with what Academy Award-winning actress? Bob’s Peak overlooks what NZ town? What word can mean either a lizard-like amphibious animal or a kitchen appliance used for grilling? The NZ $50 note features an image of what 20th-century Maori leader? In what city did the political term “inside the Beltway” originate? Tiger Bay was a dockside area in what British city? In Charles Dickens’ novel ‘Oliver Twist’, what was the nickname of Jack Dawkins? The tree populus italica, common in NZ, is better known by what name?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The 1980s; 2. Bile; 3. Katharine Hepburn; 4. Queenstown; 5. Salamander; 6. Sir Apirana Ngata; 7. Washington DC; 8. Cardiff; 9. The Artful Dodger; 10. Lombardy poplar.