- In which decade were barcodes first scanned in New Zealand supermarkets?
- What digestive fluid is stored in the gall bladder?
- American actor Spencer Tracy had a 25-year affair with what Academy Award-winning actress?
- Bob’s Peak overlooks what NZ town?
- What word can mean either a lizard-like amphibious animal or a kitchen appliance used for grilling?
- The NZ $50 note features an image of what 20th-century Maori leader?
- In what city did the political term “inside the Beltway” originate?
- Tiger Bay was a dockside area in what British city?
- In Charles Dickens’ novel ‘Oliver Twist’, what was the nickname of Jack Dawkins?
- The tree populus italica, common in NZ, is better known by what name?
ANSWERS: 1. The 1980s; 2. Bile; 3. Katharine Hepburn; 4. Queenstown; 5. Salamander; 6. Sir Apirana Ngata; 7. Washington DC; 8. Cardiff; 9. The Artful Dodger; 10. Lombardy poplar.