- Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, James Garner and Elliott Gould all played what fictional private eye?
- Which New Zealand city has a theme park called Splash Planet?
- Carrie Hurihanganui is the chief executive of what major NZ company?
- John Grenell’s version of the song Welcome to Our World featured in a 1990s TV advertisement for which company: Telecom, Toyota or the BNZ?
- Complete the following saying: “He who pays the piper …”
- What NZ body of water was first swum in 1955 by Margaret Sweeney in a time of 13 hours and 29 minutes?
- The World of Music, Arts and Dance is better known by what name?
- Who has played James Bond most often: Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan or Timothy Dalton?
- According to the Bible, how long did Jesus fast in the desert?
- What first name is shared by singers with the surname Prentice and Lynch?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Philip Marlowe; 2. Hastings; 3. Auckland International Airport; 4. Toyota; 5. Calls the tune; 6. Lake Taupo; 7. Womad; 8. Daniel Craig; 9. 40 days and 40 nights; 10. Suzanne.