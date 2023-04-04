  1. Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, James Garner and Elliott Gould all played what fictional private eye?
  2. Which New Zealand city has a theme park called Splash Planet?
  3. Carrie Hurihanganui is the chief executive of what major NZ company?
  4. John Grenell’s version of the song Welcome to Our World featured in a 1990s TV advertisement for which company: Telecom, Toyota or the BNZ?
  5. Complete the following saying: “He who pays the piper …”
  6. What NZ body of water was first swum in 1955 by Margaret Sweeney in a time of 13 hours and 29 minutes?
  7. The World of Music, Arts and Dance is better known by what name?
  8. Who has played James Bond most often: Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan or Timothy Dalton?
  9. According to the Bible, how long did Jesus fast in the desert?
  10. What first name is shared by singers with the surname Prentice and Lynch?

 





ANSWERS: 1. Philip Marlowe; 2. Hastings; 3. Auckland International Airport; 4. Toyota; 5. Calls the tune; 6. Lake Taupo; 7. Womad; 8. Daniel Craig; 9. 40 days and 40 nights; 10. Suzanne.