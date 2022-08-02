- If your luggage tags displayed the letters LHR, what city would you be going to?
- What word can mean a sexual advance or a route through mountains?
- The French settlers known as Acadians, who left Nova Scotia for Louisiana in the 18th century, became known by what term?
- A silverback is a dominant male in which animal species?
- What first name is shared by an Australian politician with the surname Wong, a pioneering New Zealand bishop with the surname Jamieson and a main character in the TV series The Big Bang Theory?
- Where do the words gamma, kappa, sigma, epsilon and upsilon occur?
- What famous monument stands in London’s Trafalgar Square?
- What 1993 science fiction movie was set on a fictional tropical island called Isla Nublar?
- Which Australian state capital was named after a city in Scotland?
- What is the Latin name of the prayer known in English as the Lord’s Prayer or the Our Father?
ANSWERS: 1. London (Heathrow); 2. Pass; 3. Cajuns; 4. Gorilla; 5. Penny; 6. In the Greek alphabet; 7. Nelson’s Column; 8. Jurassic Park; 9. Perth; 10. Pater Noster.