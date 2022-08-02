  1. If your luggage tags displayed the letters LHR, what city would you be going to?
  2. What word can mean a sexual advance or a route through mountains?
  3. The French settlers known as Acadians, who left Nova Scotia for Louisiana in the 18th century, became known by what term?
  4. A silverback is a dominant male in which animal species?
  5. What first name is shared by an Australian politician with the surname Wong, a pioneering New Zealand bishop with the surname Jamieson and a main character in the TV series The Big Bang Theory?
  6. Where do the words gamma, kappa, sigma, epsilon and upsilon occur?
  7. What famous monument stands in London’s Trafalgar Square?
  8. What 1993 science fiction movie was set on a fictional tropical island called Isla Nublar?
  9. Which Australian state capital was named after a city in Scotland?
  10. What is the Latin name of the prayer known in English as the Lord’s Prayer or the Our Father?

 













ANSWERS: 1. London (Heathrow); 2. Pass; 3. Cajuns; 4. Gorilla; 5. Penny; 6. In the Greek alphabet; 7. Nelson’s Column; 8. Jurassic Park; 9. Perth; 10. Pater Noster.