- Tui Flower was a popular New Zealand writer on what subject: food, fashion or gardening?
- What was the Roman name for Scotland?
- What 1981 hit song included the line, “I was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar”?
- What is the home ground of the rugby league team the Warriors?
- What was the occupation of Cliff Clavin, the know-it-all bar patron in the TV series Cheers?
- What word can precede age, handshake and opportunity?
- What is the term for a surgeon who treats disorders of the blood vessels?
- In which US state would you visit Mammoth Cave, the world’s largest known cave system: Kentucky, New Mexico or Wyoming?
- What elaborate hairstyle takes its name from a mistress of King Louis XV of France?
- In which provincial city would you find Somme Parade and Taupo Quay?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Food; 2. Caledonia; 3. Don’t You Want Me Baby, by Human League; 4. Mt Smart Stadium; 5. Postal worker; 6. Golden; 7. Vascular surgeon; 8. Kentucky; 9. The pompadour (after Madame de Pompadour); 10. Whanganui.