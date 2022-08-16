- Complete the following line by the poet John Milton: “They also serve who only …”
- Christopher Luxon is the 15th leader of the National party. Who was the 12th?
- What does the American term “open carry” refer to?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning devoid of human life can be altered to one meaning unrestrained?
- Brothers named Sonny, Michael and Fredo were characters in what film?
- “Let the good times roll” is the motto of which American city: Memphis, Chicago or New Orleans?
- Which vegetable is used to make the Italian dish gnocchi?
- Which fictional Catholic priest and amateur detective featured in a series of stories by G K Chesterton?
- Who would be most likely to use a scarifier: a builder, a gardener or a vineyard owner?
- Commodore Matthew C Perry of the US Navy was a key figure in the history of which Asian country?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Stand and wait; 2. Simon Bridges; 3. The right to carry firearms in public view; 4. Uninhabited/uninhibited; 5. The Godfather; 6. New Orleans; 7. Potatoes; 8. Father Brown; 9. A gardener; 10. Japan.