  1. Complete the following line by the poet John Milton: “They also serve who only …”
  2. Christopher Luxon is the 15th leader of the National party. Who was the 12th?
  3. What does the American term “open carry” refer to?
  4. By changing one letter, what word meaning devoid of human life can be altered to one meaning unrestrained?
  5. Brothers named Sonny, Michael and Fredo were characters in what film?
  6. “Let the good times roll” is the motto of which American city: Memphis, Chicago or New Orleans?
  7. Which vegetable is used to make the Italian dish gnocchi?
  8. Which fictional Catholic priest and amateur detective featured in a series of stories by G K Chesterton?
  9. Who would be most likely to use a scarifier: a builder, a gardener or a vineyard owner?
  10. Commodore Matthew C Perry of the US Navy was a key figure in the history of which Asian country?

 














Please scroll down for the answers: 






























































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Stand and wait; 2. Simon Bridges; 3. The right to carry firearms in public view; 4. Uninhabited/uninhibited; 5. The Godfather; 6. New Orleans; 7. Potatoes; 8. Father Brown; 9. A gardener; 10. Japan.