- Which Academy Award-winning British film of 1981 took its title from a three-word phrase in the hymn, Jerusalem?
- What was the first name of the French composer Debussy?
- Complete a famous line by the American philosopher Henry David Thoreau: “Most men lead lives of quiet …”
- What food product is associated with the English coastal town of Maldon?
- In the Australian TV comedy series Kath & Kim, what was the first name of Kath’s husband?
- Which Pacific country has a currency called the kina?
- What cape near Westport got its name from Captain James Cook because of the stormy conditions he encountered there?
- The Chinese dish known as congee is most often eaten as what meal?
- What first name is shared by a New Zealand politician with the surname Goudie, a Canadian actress with the surname Oh and the fictional main character in the movie Grease?
- Tribeca is a neighbourhood in what city?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Chariots of Fire; 2. Claude; 3. Desperation; 4. Maldon sea salt; 5. Kel; 6. Papua-New Guinea; 7. Cape Foulwind; 8. Breakfast; 9. Sandra; 10. New York.