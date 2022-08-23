  1. Which Academy Award-winning British film of 1981 took its title from a three-word phrase in the hymn, Jerusalem?
  2. What was the first name of the French composer Debussy?
  3. Complete a famous line by the American philosopher Henry David Thoreau: “Most men lead lives of quiet …”
  4. What food product is associated with the English coastal town of Maldon?
  5. In the Australian TV comedy series Kath & Kim, what was the first name of Kath’s husband?
  6. Which Pacific country has a currency called the kina?
  7. What cape near Westport got its name from Captain James Cook because of the stormy conditions he encountered there?
  8. The Chinese dish known as congee is most often eaten as what meal?
  9. What first name is shared by a New Zealand politician with the surname Goudie, a Canadian actress with the surname Oh and the fictional main character in the movie Grease?
  10. Tribeca is a neighbourhood in what city?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Chariots of Fire; 2. Claude; 3. Desperation; 4. Maldon sea salt; 5. Kel; 6. Papua-New Guinea; 7. Cape Foulwind; 8. Breakfast; 9. Sandra; 10. New York.