- What global chain has a logo with a mermaid as its centrepiece?
- What New Zealand celebrity cook and entrepreneur is the co-owner of Central Otago’s Royalburn Station?
- The films Straight Outta Compton, Drive and Chinatown were set in what city?
- Where did popcorn originate: South America, India or the United States?
- From what language do we get the word yakka, meaning work (as in “hard yakka”)?
- What was the name of the fairy in J M Barrie’s story Peter Pan?
- What brand of mouthwash took its name from the British doctor who pioneered antiseptic surgery?
- At 2.4 kilometres, what is NZ’s longest road tunnel?
- In video gaming, what do the initials PS stand for?
- What Northland town is known as the kumara capital of NZ?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Starbucks; 2. Nadia Lim; 3. Los Angeles; 4. South America; 5. Australian Aboriginal; 6. Tinker Bell; 7. Listerine (from Joseph Lister); 8. Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel; 9. PlayStation; 10. Dargaville.