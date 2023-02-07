- What home appliance brand shares its name with a Mediterranean island where Napoleon Bonaparte was once exiled?
- In the Chinese astrological calendar, what animal represents the year 2023?
- In what Swiss town is the annual World Economic Forum held?
- Psychiatrist and best-selling writer Dr Hinemoa Elder was the partner of what high-profile New Zealander?
- What is produced by the lacrimal glands?
- Who plays the title character in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto?
- What TV theme song included the lines, “And then one day he was shootin’ at some food/When up through the ground came a bubbling crude”?
- What English Premier League football club has the abbreviation MUN?
- Which is the world’s largest private-sector employer: Amazon, McDonald’s or Walmart?
- What river flows past the cities of Omaha, Kansas City and St Louis?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Elba; 2. The rabbit; 3. Davos; 4. Paul Holmes; 5. Tears; 6. Tom Hanks; 7. The Ballad of Jed Clampett (aka the Beverly Hillbillies theme); 8. Manchester United; 9. Walmart; 10. The Missouri.