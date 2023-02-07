What home appliance brand shares its name with a Mediterranean island where Napoleon Bonaparte was once exiled? (Image: Getty)

What home appliance brand shares its name with a Mediterranean island where Napoleon Bonaparte was once exiled? In the Chinese astrological calendar, what animal represents the year 2023? In what Swiss town is the annual World Economic Forum held? Psychiatrist and best-selling writer Dr Hinemoa Elder was the partner of what high-profile New Zealander? What is produced by the lacrimal glands? Who plays the title character in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto? What TV theme song included the lines, “And then one day he was shootin’ at some food/When up through the ground came a bubbling crude”? What English Premier League football club has the abbreviation MUN? Which is the world’s largest private-sector employer: Amazon, McDonald’s or Walmart? What river flows past the cities of Omaha, Kansas City and St Louis?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Elba; 2. The rabbit; 3. Davos; 4. Paul Holmes; 5. Tears; 6. Tom Hanks; 7. The Ballad of Jed Clampett (aka the Beverly Hillbillies theme); 8. Manchester United; 9. Walmart; 10. The Missouri.