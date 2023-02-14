NZ martial arts exponent Israel Adesanya was born in what country? (Image: Getty)

What chart-topping 1977 song by Paul McCartney’s band Wings featured bagpipes? What country lies immediately north of Kenya? On a map of New Zealand, what word precedes Lyford, Holdsworth and Messenger? What type of business is Katz’s of New York City? Wellington Olympic AFC is a football club formed in 1953 by immigrants from what country? In Gulliver’s Travels, what land was occupied by giants? René Artois was the main character in what long-running British TV comedy series of the 1980s? NZ martial arts exponent Israel Adesanya was born in what country? What famous British vehicle was launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948? What British pop star performed duets with Bing Crosby and Mick Jagger?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Mull of Kintyre; 2. Ethiopia; 3. Mount; 4. A delicatessen; 5. Greece; 6. Brobdingnag; 7. ’Allo ’Allo; 8. Nigeria; 9. The Land Rover; 10. David Bowie.