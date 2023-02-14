- What chart-topping 1977 song by Paul McCartney’s band Wings featured bagpipes?
- What country lies immediately north of Kenya?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word precedes Lyford, Holdsworth and Messenger?
- What type of business is Katz’s of New York City?
- Wellington Olympic AFC is a football club formed in 1953 by immigrants from what country?
- In Gulliver’s Travels, what land was occupied by giants?
- René Artois was the main character in what long-running British TV comedy series of the 1980s?
- NZ martial arts exponent Israel Adesanya was born in what country?
- What famous British vehicle was launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948?
- What British pop star performed duets with Bing Crosby and Mick Jagger?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mull of Kintyre; 2. Ethiopia; 3. Mount; 4. A delicatessen; 5. Greece; 6. Brobdingnag; 7. ’Allo ’Allo; 8. Nigeria; 9. The Land Rover; 10. David Bowie.